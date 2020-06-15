Black community leaders come together to help educate disproportionately impacted through pandemic

ST. LOUIS – 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the black community, Keithen Stallings, President of 100 Black Men, joined forces with Will Pickney from Children, Youth, & Families, Dwayne Butler from People’s Health Center, Michael McMillan from Urban League, and Doctor Frederick Echols from the Department of Health for St. Louis to help educate minority communities on factors that lead to higher virus rates and how to keep their families safe against a possible second wave.

President and CEO of the Urban League Michael McMillan served as one of the guest panelists.

He said, “When you look at the zip codes that have been worse impacted, they are typically in the black community locally and nationally.”

Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at three times the rate of white Americans. Black communities are concerned that they do not have the same access to testing, and once sick, are not receiving proper medical treatment.

“It has obviously wreaked havoc in so many ways in terms of the number of people that have died that are far greater than the population, the economic toll, and the number of individuals who have actually been diagnosed and sadly having the virus,” added McMillan.

Stalling released a statement shortly after the conference saying:

“Covid-19 is having a disproportionate impact on the Black community due to structural inequities influenced by implicit bias and racial discrimination and essential jobs that are overrepresented in our community. Since becoming President of the 100, my theme has always been “collaboration over competition”, so I felt that it was very necessary to have this discussion. As the pandemic persists and more data become available, it is important that we collaborate as community leaders, share information and resources, and come with strategies and solutions to lessen the blow that this pandemic is having on our people. All of the panelists are giants in their space, and we will continue to lean on each other to get through this together.”

McMillan says that as society begins to reopen completely education and preparation are essential to preventing another spike. He and the organizations that participated in the Zoom meeting are dedicated to providing resources to help get the people they serve through this pandemic as best they can.

If you are interested in the information that was discussed you can watch a recording of the conference on the 100 Black Men’s website.