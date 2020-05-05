Blues super fan Laila talks about life under quarantine again

ST. LOUIS – Laila Anderson became a household name when the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup because of her love for the team and the players’ support for her while she was sick.

Laila, now 12, had just returned to a normal life of school when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She’s now in quarantine like everyone else and has been for the last six weeks.

The young lady says she got through isolation by remembering there is always someone who has it worse than you do.

She is now helping to host a special event May 5 as a way to give back to the nonprofit who helped her get a lifesaving bone marrow transplant. Be the Match will hold a virtual fundraiser called Couch2Cure. Laila will interview Joe Buck and Blues announcer Tom Calhoun.