Breaking News
List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations
Live Now
SEC officials speaking about cancelling tournament in Nashville

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEET THE PRESS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — Pictured: (l-r) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moderator Chuck Todd in a pre taped interview at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday June, 1, 2018 — (Photo by: Minas Panagiotakis/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
 
Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night.
 
She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and is awaiting results. Her symptoms have since subsided.
 
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.
 
His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.
 
Trudeau has also cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Popular

Latest News

More News