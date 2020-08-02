Cardinals fans, businesses react to season in jeopardy

ST. LOUIS – As Cardinals baseball heads into its third day of postponed games, downtown St. Louis was filled with less buzz.

“Baseball is big time in the city, not having them around, people don’t know what to do with themselves,” said Conor Burton, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I wish we could play some baseball; I think fans should be allowed in, but we’re not there yet so hopefully we get there.”

And other fans are glad the MLB is taking the positive tests seriously. “I think it is a great idea that they are postponing the games,” said Brandi Threatt, St. Louis Cardinals Fan.

Just the weekend before, fans went downtown to watch Cardinals play on TV at Live! By Loews, or nearby establishments, just feet away from Busch Stadium.

The postponed series and uncertain future of the shortened MLB season is now affecting nearby businesses, which have already been struggling with less revenue from the impacts of COVID-19.

“There’s just not enough draw, we have no conventions, we have no baseball, we have no hockey.” 314 City Bar Manager Robert Wilmoth said. “That’s where we struggle.”

“I absolutely empathize with small businesses and the workers as well, especially when you depend on summer months for a spike in income,” Threatt said. “But my concern is health, safety, and making sure that we keep our family members safe as well, and then ultimately we can come back and have an economic boom.”