Catering company donates unused food to provide meals for Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS – Local organizations are partnering to make sure students are well-fed over Easter weekend.

“We do $800,000 a month and that’s been pretty much wiped off the table,” said business owner Mark Russo.

In the blink of an eye, Russo—owner of Russo’s Catering—say he’s lost a countless amount of revenue due to the coronavirus.

“It’s been horrible but everybody’s hurting,” he said.

April, May, June – those were the hot months for his catering business with Easter, graduations, and weddings all marked on the calendar.

Those cancelations eventually led Russo to furlough his staff and temporarily suspend his carry-out option.

“The best way to deal with something like this is to give back,” Russo said.

So instead of letting his food rot away, Russo and his brothers are choosing to redirect their energy for the betterment of the community.

That’s why on Saturday they are teaming up with the Salvation Army to provide 1,200 meals to St. Louis Public school students.

“Grocery stores have been really pressed to the limit so this takes what’s available to the Salvation Army through this partnership and gets it to kids who need it the most,” said Dan Jennings, a Salvation Army spokesman.

The purpose – to get the proper nutrition for students who need it the most.

That means those young people experiencing homelessness and other significant barriers.

It’s yet another example of St. Louis restaurants and organizations coming together to reach every corner of the community.

“It takes all of us, no one organization is going to have enough resources to help the city through this,” Jennings said.

The organizations will be stationed at 1142 Hodiamont Avenue and 1221 Hodiamont Avenue. They’ll be there from 11 a.m. to noon.

This is to directly impact the students and families who live in that particular area.

FOX 2 is told the Salvation Army plans to continue doing this throughout this pandemic in other areas.