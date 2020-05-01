Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis to host online concert fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis will be filled with music Friday evening. Though no one will be in attendance, they’re hoping to fill homes with the sounds of the Easter season online for a good cause.

In times of trouble, many look upward and inward to find the strength to carry on. And on Friday evening at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, they’ll make a joyful noise.

“I’ll be singing, I’m the voice,” says Scott Kennebeck, executive director of St. louis Cathedral Concerts. “Then we have a wonderful organist playing along, and a trumpeter friend of ours, John Corack from SIUE, to come play for us.”

Kennebeck came up with the idea for the impromptu cathedral concert to benefit Catholic Charities of St. Louis. He knows the power of song, having performed as a cantor at this landmark on Lindell Boulevard and for Pope John Paul II.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in calls to our office,” says Brian Thouvenot, chief development officer for Catholic Charities of St. Louis. “People are desperately seeking assistance, rental and mortgage assistance, utility assistance and other forms of assistance, and we’re there to help.”

For viewers that want to experience the Cathedral Basilica’s mosaics and music in person, the livestream has you covered.

“We have multiple cameras in the cathedral,” says Kennebeck. “Our rector monsignor Henry Brier and our business manager Tom Basil are adapt running those cameras. So, we’ll have four cameras running tonight with different shots and hopefully getting lovely images of the mosaics to go with this music.

“Throughout this whole pandemic, the cathedral has been open daily from 9 to 5 for people to come in and social distance themselves and private prayer. You can hear the organ now. It’s going to be great tonight as well, 7,621 pipes. So, it’s going to make a lot of noise.”