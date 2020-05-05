CDC cautions against trips to the dentist unless absolutely necessary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is echoing warnings from the CDC about avoiding trips to the dentist.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that dental health care providers were in the “very high exposure risk” category.

A visit to the dentist’s chair usually involves the use of instruments or tools that create a spray containing particle droplets of water, saliva, blood, and microorganisms, among other things. This spray can land on the patient, the dentist, the floor, and other surfaces.

Surgical masks offer some protection against inhaling infectious airborne particles but they are not a failsafe.

The CDC recommends people stay home if they’re sick and postpone all elective procedures and non-urgent dental visits. Patients should consult their dentist by phone instead of showing up at their office. Dental professionals are asked to clean and disinfect their rooms promptly and use the appropriate amount of PPE.

But what constitutes a dental emergency or an urgent need for treatment? According to the American Dental Association:

Uncontrolled bleeding

Trauma involving the facial bones, potentially compromising the patient’s airway

Severe pain from inflammation

Treatment prior to or following a procedure or surgery

Final crown/bridge cementations if temporary restoration is compromised

Gum infection with pain or swelling

Broken or knocked-out tooth

Denture adjustment for people receiving radiation or other cancer treatment

Snipping or adjusting wire of braces that hurts your cheeks or gums

Biopsy of abnormal tissue

In the meantime, the CDC says dentists should consult with their state dental boards or other regulating agencies for more information.

St. Louis County has created a website dedicated to the dissemination of information relating to COVID-19, www.stlcorona.com.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at -877-435-8411.​