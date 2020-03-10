CDC confirms positive coronavirus test for St. Louis County woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Ladue woman has been confirmed as the first person in Missouri to test positive for coronavirus. In addition, St. Louis County reports that two of the three pending test results have come back negative. Go to stlcorona.com and the www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.

St. Louis County says that their call center has taken over 700 calls, 316 of those on March 9th. The majority of these calls were requests for general information from residents, business owners and community leaders.

St. Louis County confirmed the results Tuesday afternoon following a second test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The woman was returning from a study-abroad trip to Italy. She arrived at O’Hare Airport in Chicago on March 3, spent the night in the city with a friend, and then traveled to St. Louis on an Amtrak train.

The woman called St. Louis County’s coronavirus hotline on March 6. She said that she had a high fever and a cough. Health officials advised her to get tested and she has been in self-quarantine after testing positive.

However, the patient’s father defied instructions to stay at home and went to a school function with another daughter, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.

As a result, Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in St. Louis County were closed as a precaution on Monday. The family was warned by county officials to keep the quarantine in place.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued a new mandate for emergency medical responders to wear full personal protective equipment when responding to calls with flu-like or respiratory symptoms.

The county has established a hotline for COVID-19 information. Call 314-615-2660 or go to stlcorona.com.