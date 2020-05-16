Cease and desist filing mistake means St. Louis County gym stays open – for now

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A filing mistake means St. Louis County must resubmit a request for a cease and desist against a chain of local gyms.

The House of Pain gyms have been open for 12 days in defiance of county restrictions and won’t be forced to close until at least day 15 because of a mistake by the county.

St. Louis County named the wrong corporate entity in its request for a judge to issue a cease and desist against the gyms.

The judge said he would not dismiss the case but said they will come back to court Monday morning after the county corrects the filing.