Chaifetz Arena postpones all events through April

ST. LOUIS – All events upcoming events at Chaifetz Arena have postponed for the next several weeks for health and safety concerns.

Saint Louis University and its Chaifetz Arena management partner, Spectra, made the announcement Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after the city of St. Louis declared a prohibition of events of 1,000 people or more.

The events include:

• March 20: Festival of Laughs

• March 21: Sturgill Simpson concert

• March 22: Varsity Cheerleading

• March 28: Blues Fest

• April 1: Second Chance Job Fair

• April 5: Madi Gras Cheerleading

• April 8: All Elite Wrestling

• April 11: NF concert

• April 12: The Gathering Easter Service

• April 17: Legends of Hip Hop

• April 24: Millennium Tour

Some of these events are expected to be rescheduled later in the year, according to arena management. Guests are urged to retain their tickets until new dates are announced.