City and county leaders encourage vaccinations as mask mandates end

ST. LOUIS – City and county leaders say vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask, but businesses still have the right to make masks a requirement.

Mass vaccinations are still taking place at the dome through the end of May.

If you are fully vaccinated, you may remove your masks in St. Louis city and county. The city and county dropped all health orders for Covid-19 following guidance from the CDC.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page say St. Louis-area residents vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, but they encouraged everyone to be respectful to those who still want to wear a mask.