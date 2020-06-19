City Museum’s new normal includes limiting guest capacity and closing off select common

ST. LOUIS – The City Museum is a place where kids can climb, crawl, slide, and touch pretty much everything. It is a place where not much is off-limits, but now things look a little bit different.

Executive Director Rick Erwin said about 75 percent of the museum is open.

Right now, the ball pit, cave tunnels, and sky tunnels are closed.

They are allowing 10 percent capacity, so that’s about 400 people a session. The sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Erwin said you need to reserve a session spot ahead of time but they are allowing walk ups if spots aren’t filled.

When it comes to cleaning, Erwin said that is happening all day long. They have team members spraying and wiping handrails and doors, a housekeeping staff hitting the normal stuff and two people who spray the hard to reach places with disinfectant at least twice a day.

Erwin said, yes, some areas are closed, but with 10 percent capacity, it is kind of like having the place to yourself and guests are loving it. So, when you are ready to can book your ticket to the city museum and still enjoy the space in a socially distant and disinfected way.