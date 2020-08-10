City of O’Fallon cancels Heritage & Freedom Fest

O’FALLON, Mo. – COVID-19 has claimed yet another public event.

On Monday, the City of O’Fallon canceled the Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 after its headline act—rock band Styx—canceled their remaining tour dates.

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration was originally postponed to Labor Day due to COVID-19.

Mayor Bill Hennessy said city leaders were disappointed to call off the event but felt it was the right thing to do amid the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the virus is still a significant health risk in our community,” he said. “Our team will turn our attention to 2021 with the hopes of making next year’s event the best one ever.”