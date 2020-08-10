City of O’Fallon cancels Heritage & Freedom Fest

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NIAID-RML via AP)

O’FALLON, Mo. – COVID-19 has claimed yet another public event.

On Monday, the City of O’Fallon canceled the Heritage & Freedom Fest 2.0 after its headline act—rock band Styx—canceled their remaining tour dates.

The city’s annual Independence Day celebration was originally postponed to Labor Day due to COVID-19.

Mayor Bill Hennessy said city leaders were disappointed to call off the event but felt it was the right thing to do amid the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the virus is still a significant health risk in our community,” he said. “Our team will turn our attention to 2021 with the hopes of making next year’s event the best one ever.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News