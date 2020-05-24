City of St. Charles one of first in region to open public swimming pool

ST. CHARLES, MO – It’s Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start to summer. This year is a bit different from the COVID-19 pandemic and some area pools are opening carefully.

The Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility allowed families to kick off the weekend with a refreshing splash.

“It was pretty fun, and I was pretty excited to see some of my school friends here,” said Meghann Mays, a guest at the pool.

The City of St. Charles is going by the rules of phase one of the “Show Me Recovery Plan.” This pool only open to a limited capacity of 25% through May 31st.

The pool is only open to St. Charles residents and season pass holders.

“I thought it wasn’t going to open because of COVID, so I was really excited to know it was and I like the capacity only being 200 so it’s not so crowded anymore,” said Kennedy Mays, a guest at the pool.

The normal capacity of 800 was cut down. Other changes are the facility is not providing life jackets, but people can bring their own.

Lawn chairs are permitted, and the pool is able to do temperature checks before guests come in.

Pool staff cleaned tubes and there is tape to guide people to keep their distance while waiting in lines.

The Aquatics Coordinator for the City of St. Charles Parks and Rec, Missy Hollander says it was a successful start.

“Very smooth. We’ve had a lot of city residents have come through the park they have been extremely pleased,” said Hollander.

She says keeping up with the new rules will be the biggest adjustment.

“This is absolutely something that I’ve never seen before, and it is very different,” said Hollander.

The other two aquatic facilities are opening at later dates in St. Charles. For more details on rules, regulations, and dates concerning the St. Charles pools, click here.