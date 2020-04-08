Clayton Fire Department launches Dinner for Heroes Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – The men and women of the Clayton Fire Department pooled their money to send dinner to the staff of St. Mary’s ER.

The firefighters wanted to thank them for all the work that they are doing on the frontlines and let them know that they’re here to support them.

Clayton Firefighter Bryan Brielmaier suggested the idea and it was quickly and unanimously agreed upon by everyone in the department. In an effort to keep things within the community, firefighters also decided to support small business by ordering the dinner from John P. Fields Restaurant.

The crew of Ladder 3212 also dropped off trays of food near the hospital’s ambulance entrance on Bellevue Avenue in Richmond Heights. Nurses and physicians from the ER were there to accept the delivery.