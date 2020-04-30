Clayton lawyer contends St. Louis has no authority to keep businesses closed beyond Monday

CLAYTON, Mo. – Attorney Bevis Schock says he hopes to convince the St. Louis city and county they’re wrong about keeping non-essential businesses closed past Monday.

“As of now, I am asking Mayor Krewson and (County Executive) Sam Page to open up these communities. We’re not anti-science. All we’re saying is that the head scientist for the state, under our system of laws, trumps the scientists who work locally,” he said.

Schock has challenged governments before. He was behind the courts striking down red-light cameras.

On Thursday, he stood with Allan Finnegan, the owner of St. Louis County gym Anytime Fitness.

“I stayed open as long as I could because I got so many texts, calls, emails, from my members that need the gym for serious mental issues,” Finnegan said. “That was just their escape for the day or they have chronic arthritis; they can’t do workouts at home, they need equipment at the gym.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that businesses statewide can reopen next week with no limitations on numbers as long as people honor social distancing rules. However, St. Louis city and county have their own stay-at-home orders that are continuing indefinitely.

Schock wrote a warning letter to both.

“The point of this letter is to ask them to change their policy so we don’t have to file the lawsuit,” he wrote. “Talk to me – if you think I’m wrong, tell me why and we’ll stop this activity right now. We’re trying to talk like good lawyers, doing our job.”

Gym owner Finnegan says he can be just as responsible as grocery stores.

“I think what we were doing at the gym was way better than any grocery store or going into Walmart,” he said. “I think they’re doing the best they can with how big they are, but what I was doing was a hundred times better than what they were.”

St. Louis County had no comment. The Mayor Krewson’s office said the city does have the legal authority to enact its own stay-at-home order, adding that the decisions are not fun or easy, but they’re considering human lives first.