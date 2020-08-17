Collinsville School District switches to virtual learning after COVID 19 restrictions place on the Metro East area

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Late Monday afternoon the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 announced that they are switching from a blended/hybrid start of school to all virtual learning.

The change came after the State of Illinois reimposed restrictions on the Metro East area following several days of rising positivity rates in the transmission of COVID-19 in the Metro East Area that will go into effect Tuesday, August 18th. The district also stated that another factor was district staff members testing positive for COVID 19 or having to quarantine over possible exposure to the virus.

The transition to virtual learning will go into effect on Tuesday for all students grades 7-12 at Collinsville High School and Collinsville Middle school. Kindergarten to 6th grade will have student-parent orientation and small group meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and being virtual learning on Thursday, August 20th.

Virtual learning will continue through Friday, September 4th.

The district will re-evaluate the situation after county health metrics are made available to the district during the week of August 31st, as to whether they can switch back to a hybrid/blended model or continue with virtual learning after Labor Day.