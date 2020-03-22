Confirmed COVID-19 case at Whiteman Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – Whiteman Air Force Base reports a confirmed, positive case of COVID-19 involving an adult, non-military member. The case was confirmed on March 21.

There are no immediate additional restrictions in place at the base and they remain at Health Protection Condition BRAVO. Additional restrictions may be implemented in the future.

509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs say action is being taken to mitigate further impacts to the base and community. They will provide families with up-to-date information about impacted activities and appropriate measures to prevent spread of the virus.

“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Let me be clear to Team Whiteman — if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, call our public health hotline at 660-687-1545. Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount—and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”

They urge airmen, their families, and civilians who are feeling ill to call the local nurse advice line at 660-687-1537.

For the latest national information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Air Force Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/.