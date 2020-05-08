Congressman Lacy Clay provides meal to honor Christian Hospital nurses

ST. LOUIS – Congressman Lacy Clay had caterers serving a gourmet meal on wheels to honor health care workers during National Nurses Week.

Nurses working the late shift at BJC’s Christian Hospital enjoyed a dinner of appreciation.

Nurses and healthcare workers have been working extremely hard during this pandemic, especially with pockets of north county being hotspots with a large number of cases.

After participating in a town hall meeting, Congressman Clay saluted this team with dinner.

Yemanja Brasil Restaurant set up a food truck. Congressman Clay says this is all to salute the healthcare worker’s bravery, skill, and dedication.

The longtime congressman has been advocating for the first congressional district during the pandemic by working to secure federal money to help bridge the gap in healthcare resources.

He’s trying to open healthcare centers in north St. Louis and in north St. Louis County.

When data came out on COVID-19 cases by zip code, this area was hit very hard.

Christian Hospital is packed with patients, and this is just another reason these health care workers deserve to be recognized for their service to the community.