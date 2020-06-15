Coronavirus and the effects of summer

ST. LOUIS - 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the black community, Keithen Stallings, President of 100 Black Men, joined forces with Will Pickney from Children, Youth, & Families, Dwayne Butler from People's Health Center, Michael McMillan from Urban League, and Doctor Frederick Echols from the Department of Health for St. Louis to help educate minority communities on factors that lead to higher virus rates and how to keep their families safe against a possible second wave.

President and CEO of the Urban League Michael McMillan served as one of the guest panelists.