Coronavirus cases in the St. Louis remain elevated; new hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases are again on the rise Monday morning in the immediate St. Louis area. This comes as large venues around the city like the St. Louis Zoo, the Science Center, and the Gateway Arch are permitted to increase capacity from 50 to 75%.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to speak at the county courthouse in Clayton on the increase in Coronavirus cases, particularly in younger people.

Meanwhile, the six St. Louis area counties that we track daily report 105 additional Coronavirus cases this morning versus Sunday morning but no more deaths.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has reported the COVID-19 hospital categories from the task force are up to some degree. Highlights include new hospital admissions at 23 patients that number lags two days and is actually unchanged from Saturday.

Total inpatient hospitalizations of COVID positive patients and suspected COVID positive patients are at 254 which is 13 patients from Saturday. And the seven day moving average of hospitalizations is up from 149 to 154.

Missouri reports 221 more cases Monday morning and now there are now at least 1,039 deaths statewide. Illinois added 639 more cases and six more deaths. Illinois has now passed 147,000 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

3,222 people in St. Louis county who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That has been unchanged since July 1st. 1,056 others from the additional local counties we track who also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is an increase of two people from Sunday.