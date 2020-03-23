Coronavirus cases spike in St. Louis region with ‘clear evidence’ of community spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Coronavirus concerns growing this morning in Missouri and Illinois after the number of new cases on both sides of the river spiked over the weekend. What is more troubling locally is that St. Louis County officials say they now believe there is community spread in the county.

Authorities say there are 106 coronavirus cases in Missouri this morning. That is substantially higher than the official number of 28 on Friday morning. Some counts put the Friday total in Missouri into the 30s. Missouri is still reporting three deaths.

In Illinois, there are 1049 cases this morning, way up from the 422 on Friday morning. There are now nine deaths attributed to coronavirus in Illinois.

There are six new cases in the city of St. Louis bringing the total to 14. In St. Louis County, 38 new cases were reported on Sunday. The total now in St. Louis county is now at 55 with one death. St. Louis County officials say six of the new cases on Sunday were not travel-related and one was a person between 10 and 19 years old.

Authorities now say they believe there is "clear evidence" of community transmission of the disease in St. Louis County, meaning people who are infected aren't sure how or where they got it.

In Illinois on Sunday, nearly 300 new cases were confirmed statewide including an infant. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker talked about how people all around the state are stepping up to help.

There is also now a positive coronavirus case at Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base.