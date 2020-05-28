Coronavirus cases still growing, but area hospitalizations are down slightly

ST. LOUIS – The number of people hospitalized in our area with COVID-19 is down. However, some figures are slightly up, like new hospital admissions.

The figures show a clear majority of the counties that we track are reporting no new cases and some areas are dealing with more infections and deaths. 10 counties in our region report 117 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 more coronavirus deaths. 19 other counties though have no more cases.

Missouri added just over 200 more cases Wednesday, statewide there are now at least 702 deaths.

Illinois confirms more than 1,100 new cases and 160 additional deaths. Illinois has now surpassed 5,000 total deaths while Missouri has eclipsed 700 deaths.

According to the lastest recoveries reported 2,098 people in St. Louis county who battled COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That is unchanged from Wednesday morning. 1,394 others from our additional counties who had COVID-19 have either recovered or been released from isolation. That’s 48 more people than yesterday morning.