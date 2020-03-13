Coronavirus disrupting life in St. Louis in various ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus seems to impact St. Louis in a different way every day.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre will be closed through the end of the month. And that means at least two shows are affected.

“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” which was set for Friday night, has been postponed; and so has “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.” The Fox is working on rescheduling those performances.

At Nudo House in The Delmar Loop, the coronavirus is keeping customers away.

“Business is down at least 20 percent in the last two weeks,” said Chris Ladley, chef and general manager of the restaurant.

Ladley’s alarm goes off every half-hour; that’s when crews wipe down anything and everything customers could touch to make sure they’re free of germs. Plus, they’ve added new hand sanitizers for customers.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as overkill when it comes to keeping people from getting sick,” he said.

Sugarfire Smoke House restaurants are being proactive on many fronts. For example, guests won’t be able to touch as many items that other guests use. Bottles of sauce are being replaced with unlimited two-ounce prepackaged containers.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said one customer. “It does make you feel a little bit safer.”

The St. Louis Aquarium has had many handwashing stations since they opened because guests interact with sea life. The aquarium is taking cleanliness a step further.

“We just kind of stepped that up now so there are more hand sanitizers and were cleaning off our hard services more frequently,” said Tami Brown, the aquarium’s executive director.

Staying healthy is also the goal at the St. Louis Wheel.

“We already have a routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures we do every day,” said Karyn Wilder, general manager for the Wheel.

Six Flags still plans to open for the season on Wednesday, March 18. Park officials are watching the coronavirus situation closely; the opening could change. Meanwhile, they said they have prepared the park to keep customers sanitized.