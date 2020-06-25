Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,770 deaths/ 138,540 cases.

Chart: Virus continues global spread

Coronavirus Forecasts and Maps

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A searchable table of confirmed cases of COVID-19, including recoveries and deaths, by country. This table is updated each hour. Source: Johns Hopkins University; Esri.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News