Coronavirus isolation could lead to other health problems

ST. LOUIS – As millions of people are spending more time at home to avoid the coronavirus, some may be putting themselves at risk for another health problem.

The worry is people in isolation may be tempted to eat more and exercise less, thus increasing their risk of diabetes.

"Right now, we have a lot to time on our hands and our minds tend to wonder. I think it’s really easy to eat out of stress," said Stephanie Watkins, director of operations for HabitNu, which manages the Diabetes Prevention Program developed by the CDC.

DPP classes are in person or online with a coach and group of peers. Watkins says HabitNu has helped improve the nutrition and physical activity of thousands of people who have lost five to seven percent of their body weight.

“It's been shown that if an individual is able to lose five to seven percent of their body weight, they reduce their risk of developing Type-2 diabetes by 58 percent," she said.

A year-long program offering creative ways to stay healthy and stay connected.

"We need to focus on gratitude and positivity right now and do things that we have control over, like our own health and activities and nutrition, and staying connected with individuals," Watkins said.

For more information: ReverseYourRisk.com.