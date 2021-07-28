St. Louis County mask mandate still in place despite county council vote to end it

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a news conference Wednesday morning following Tuesday night’s vote by the county council.

Although the vote was 5-2 in favor of ending the mask mandate, it is still in place.

“The mask mandate remains in place. The AG’s lawsuit is pending and he has not sought court action to stop the mandate until the case is heard several months from now,” Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore said. “The council vote, while emotional, has no legal standing and unfortunately just made it confusing for the public.”

The vote came after many people addressed the council. The vast majority of them were critical of the mask mandate and Page.

The members who voted to overturn the mandate were Tim Fitch, Mark Harder, Ernie Trakas, Rita Heard Days, and Shalonda Webb. Council members Kelli Dunaway and Lisa Clancy voted against the move to end the mandate.

Page stood by the importance of masks saying they will help slow the spread of the COVID virus especially with the rise of the Delta variant. He also stressed the importance of increasing vaccinations.

The County Health Department Director Dr. Khan warned the council about the rising COVID caseload.

“ICU occupancy continues to increase, pediatric patients continue to increase in number and the disease seems to be striking a younger age group than we saw at the same time last year,” Khan said.

“This is America, you are free to believe what you want but we’ve lost sight of the fact that people shed blood, their lives, their children, their mothers, their daughters, for us to have the freedom from tyranny. Tyranny is when one man, one man says I will decide for you. With no checks, no balances,” an opponent of the mask mandate said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The council’s vote came after the CDC released new guidance Tuesday recommending that people in areas of high COVID transmission, like the St. Louis region, should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC is also recommending that all students and staff in schools wear masks.

The St. Louis City mask mandate is also still in effect. After Tuesday night’s vote in St. Louis County, Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, “Wow. Just…..wow.”

Page is holding a COVID news briefing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. FOX 2 will have live coverage on-air as well as on social media.