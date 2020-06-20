COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising in some areas of the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 hospital numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are mixed. Some are up slightly and others are down. New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to be reported in the St. Louis area.

The new numbers Saturday morning show the virus is still a significant concern in our region.

The six St. Louis area counties we track report a total of 131 additional Coronavirus cases and 9 more COVID-19 deaths. The latest deaths are all from St. Louis city and county.

Missouri reports 293 more cases Saturday morning versus Friday morning and there are now at least 962 deaths across the state.

Illinois confirms 692 additional cases and 44 more deaths.

The 293 additional cases in Missouri is the state’s highest single day COVID-19 case increase since May 4th.

Locally, St. Louis city has 27 more cases and six additional deaths. St. Louis County confirms 38 more cases and three more deaths.

In St. Charles County, there are six more cases.

Jefferson County reports five additional cases compared to Friday morning.

In the metro east, St. Clair County has 32 more cases while Madison County has 23 additional cases.

As for recovery numbers, 2,817 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That is unchanged from yesterday.

From the other counties, 898 people who have also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is an increase of 22 people from yesterday.