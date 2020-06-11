COVID-19 cases continue to take a toll on parts of the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows an uptick in people hospitalized with the virus Thursday morning.

But other COVID related hospital numbers are decreasing.

At the same time, the overall amount of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the St. Louis area counties that we track are down this morning versus yesterday morning. However, cases are still increasing in multiple areas.

The six counties we monitor are reporting 96 more Coronavirus cases and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths this morning compared to Wednesday morning.

Missouri reports 274 more cases today versus yesterday morning and statewide there are now at least 862 deaths. Illinois added 625 more cases and 78 additional deaths. With this most recent increase, Missouri has now passed 15,000 total Coronavirus cases statewide.

2,570 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That is an increase of 46 people over yesterday morning. 733 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who have also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is nine more people than yesterday.