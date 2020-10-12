COVID-19 cases dropping in Jefferson County, slight rise in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, the first time in a while. Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, says overall transmission is slightly down or flat in most counties.

St. Louis City joins Franklin and Lincoln counties in seeing an increase in cases. When it comes to ZIP codes, St. Charles and Ferguson are on the list with St. Louis City.

Dr. Garza did point out cases counts are coming own in Jefferson County where they were seeing significant growth a few weeks ago.

Garza noted the total numbers are still high so they aren’t out of the woods yet but they are heading in the right direction.

Here is a breakdown of the data from the task force hospitals:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 40* yesterday to 27 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 39 yesterday to 40 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 266 yesterday to 272 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 278 yesterday to 285 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 115 yesterday to 86 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 70 yesterday to 72 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 41 yesterday to 38 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 26 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,768.