Coronavirus cases on the rise again in parts of the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – One day after St. Louis city and county announce plans requiring people to wear masks, nearly 150 additional coronavirus cases are reported in the immediate St. Louis area.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force confirms an uptick in cases. In fact, the six St. Louis area counties that we track daily report 144 more Coronavirus cases this morning versus yesterday morning along with 11 more COVID-19 deaths.

Of the seven key hospital figures from the pandemic task force three are up, two are down and two are unchanged. Specifically, the seven day average of hospitalizations, the number of inpatients confirmed COVID hospitalizations, and the number of confirmed COVID patients in ICUs all increased.

The new hospital admissions and the number of inpatients suspected COVIUD hospitalizations decreased. Meanwhile, the seven day average of hospital admissions and the number of confirmed COVID patients on ventilators stayed the same.

Missouri reports 376 more cases as of Thursday morning versus yesterday morning and there are now are at least 1,029 deaths statewide. Illinois has added 828 more cases and 30 additional deaths.

Illinois has now surpassed 144,000 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

3,222 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 are now better and out isolation. That’s an increase of 67 people from yesterday morning. Along with 1,016 others from the additional local counties, we track who also had the virus have been released from isolation. That’s 21 more people than Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County Coronavirus Dashboard:

