COVID-19 deaths rising at a disturbing rate in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of average deaths has tripled since the spring, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. They say that behind every number is a person.

There have been 11,000 people with COVID-19 that have been able to go home from the hospital since the pandemic began. Now, doctors are seeing a disturbing new trend in deaths from the virus.

COVID-19 was killing an average of seven people a day in the spring. Now, the region is seeing 20 people die a day. The numbers have tripled since the first wave this spring.

Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza says that the number of deaths is hurting our community. Deaths have increased significantly along with the number of cases.

“If people tell you it’s not a problem, they’re wrong. The virus does kill,” said Dr. Garza. “We are still fighting this battle without all the tools we need. You are our best hope to fight the virus.”

The good news is that the region has seen a significant downward trend in hospitalizations. There have only been 81 admissions today. However, the rolling average is still at 113 and that is a very high number. Dr. Garza said he does not put a lot of stock into these daily fluctuations.

And while the COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations are down over the last week, both Garza and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page remain guarded.

Despite lower admission data, the census data in hospitals has moved up. The moving average is now above 900 again.

“Deaths will always be a lagging metric. It sometimes comes at the end of a prolonged stay in the hospital. Numbers show that admissions have increased, hospitalizations have increased, and deaths have increased. All go hand-in-hand,” Garza said. “However, we seem to have slowed down a little on the rapid acceleration of transmission in the community. So this is better news, but we are still seeing an increase in cases in the community.”

Page said Monday if you are 65 and older and have health issues, do not enter places where people are unmasked. Have your groceries and medications delivered if need be. He also said if you are 40 and under, there is a good chance you won’t develop symptoms. But that makes you an unknowing danger to others.

“With the colder weather now and more time spent outside and holidays, here about 50 percent of the transmission is coming from those who don’t have the symptoms,” he said.

Page said the statistic of 50 percent transmission of people without symptoms is nationwide and based on a CDC report that was released last Friday.

“We may have interrupted some of the transmission happening in the community,” said Dr. Alex Garza.

In the St. Louis region, Dr. Garza said hospital admissions were down to 81 as of Monday. There are currently 894 people hospitalized with COVID and 187 in ICUs, which is also down. There are 117 patients on ventilators, which is slightly up.

According to last Friday’s CDC report, Page said indoor dining remains a higher risk for transmission. Page said he hopes over the next week or so to have more information on when we can relax current restrictions.

Hospitals will reach capacity at the end of 2020 if current trends continue. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is still waiting to see what Thanksgiving is going to do to regional COVID-19 trends.

In addition to wearing a face covering, social distancing, and not traveling, Page and Garza stressed the need for people to get flu shots. The White House Pandemic Task Force is also recommending flu shots right now to keep more people out of the hospital.