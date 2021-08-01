COVID-19 exposure at St. Louis County council meeting held on July 27th

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person who attended the St. Louis County Council Meeting held on Tuesday, July 27 tested positive for Covid-19.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is working to identify and notify close contacts of the individual, but out of an abundance of caution it is recommended that anyone who attended the council meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms.

Mask mandates in both St. Louis city and county were returned on Monday, July 26th.

The meeting with the Covid-19 exposure took place Tuesday in the St. Louis county council where hundreds were present to protest the county’s mask mandate.

“We are still in a pandemic caused by a virus that continues to spread rapidly in our communities, causing severe health complications including death. It is very important that residents practice the health and safety mitigation measures of wearing a face coving, social distancing themselves from those who do not live in their households and routinely wash their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “The DOH is continuing its contact tracing investigation into this case and encourages those who have not received a COVID-19 to get vaccinated. It is the best tool we have to prevent severe COVID-19 complications, including death.”

Missouri is sitting at a low vaccination rate of just 49% compared to 57% nationwide according to federal data.

The city health director says they are working with the county to identify and notify close contacts of the individual that tested positive for Covid-19. If you attended that meeting it is recommended you quarantine for the next nine days and monitor your symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in the St. Louis area at the following sites:

• Every Monday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110

• Every Tuesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm “Legacy Bar & Café” Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot 5261 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63108

• Every Saturday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot 12365 St Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton, MO 63044 Anyone who attended the meeting is advised to contact their local health department for additional testing and vaccination resources.

