COVID-19 hospitalizations setting records as St. Louis region hits 100,000 cases

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – There is sobering COVID-19 news for the St. Louis region today. The St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says that the area just today surpassed 100,000 cases. The region is also setting records for hospital admissions.

There are 640 patients that have been admitted to hospitals over the last seven days. In that span, only 540 patients have been discharged. A total gain of 100 patients in the last seven days.

In the last seven days we’ve added 24 patients to ICU, and 17 patients to ventilators. In that time, 63 people have died from COVID in our region.

The region has 134 patients in hospital ICUs. This is the most since May 12, The record is 239 on April 12.

There are currently 76 patients on ventilators. This is the most since May 18 and the record is 186 on April 8.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 78 on Monday to 114 today. This is a new single-day admissions record. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions has increased from 86 Monday to 91 today. This is a new seven-day moving average record. Inpatient COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 600 yesterday to 657 today. This is a new single-day hospitalization record.

FOX 2 is tracking cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the area. The region was just below the 100,000 mark. Then St. Louis County added over 400 cases.

The Franklin County surge of cases include eight children ranging in age from 3 to 10 years old. Sixteen of the most recent patients in Franklin County are over the age of 70.

The region saw another day with more than 2,000 cases added yesterday. The totals at this writing for our region are 100,436 cases and 1966 deaths.

St. Charles County is reporting 3,272 new cases in the last 14 days. That’s more than 1,200 more cases than the 14 days prior. It’s a 60 percent rise in caseloads. The St Charles numbers represent an average of nearly 234 new cases each day.

Less than one month ago, Lincoln County had recorded 3 COVID deaths. Today the county has 13.

Based on our tracking, 89 % of those in our region who have contracted COVID had not needed hospitalization or died from the Illness.

Of the 100,436 cases, we have had 8,386 patients hospitalized and released. We’ve had another 1966 die from the illness. And currently 600 positive patients are hospitalized.