COVID- 19 overall cases rise significantly in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS - More grim benchmarks are passed by rising COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois.

The numbers continuing to show the major impact that the virus is having in our area. One sad highlight Thursday morning is six additional deaths being reported in the St. Louis area from the coronavirus.

Missouri officially confirms more than 3,300 cases which is an increase of nearly 300 from Wednesday. Our research shows at least 81 deaths across the state.

In Illinois, there are now more than 15,000 cases statewide with 462 deaths. More than 1,500 new cases and 82 additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

A map of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is available here: