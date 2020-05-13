Covid-19 Patient Meets Nurses whose voices may have his life

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A man who nearly died from Covid-19 infection in St. Charles was reunited with those who saved his life, people he somehow recognized by their eyes and voices.

SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles hosted a reunion for a patient, Nathan Walker, 41, via ZOOM Tuesday.

Walker is now at an area rehab facility now.

He was discharged from the hospital 1 week ago after it looked like he might not come out alive.

“There were voices of nurses I recognize,” said Nathan Walker.

Voices from when he was intubated, under sedation, and unable to respond for 19 days.

“We hoped and prayed for you every single day, Nathan,” said Taylor McCarty, nurse.

“You are a miracle … definitely a miracle,” said another.

More than 10 hospital workers joined in the reunion.

Walker is father of 4 who lives in Colorado but travels extensively for work.

To him, it’s a miracle that if he had to be so sick, it happened at SSM St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was exposed while in town for his safety management job at an airport construction project. April 9th, 2 days from the end of his quarantine, he developed a cough and a fever. Not long after that, he was put on a ventilator.

“I remember being scared,” he said.

He remembers the voices.

Much of the 19 days he was intubated are fuzzy, yet he remembers hearing those voices and the eyes of faces hidden by PPE giving him a feeling that “we’ve got this.”

Those nurses gave him a memory book to match their faces to those eyes and voices, Tuesday.

His sister, Kimberly, who’d been with him and the nurses all along from a distance in Texas, has now come to St. Charles for his hospital discharge and rehab.

Only 1 thing is in dispute among them: who is the hero?

“I didn’t do much except lie there and try to die. I don’t know why they’re calling me a hero,” Walker laughed.

“Your story was known to all of us,” said one nurse, recalling how all checked on Walker’s condition, even on their days off from work.

“I grabbed your hand and you said, ‘oh no, I remember your voice,’ McCarty remembered him saying. “As soon as you said that I had to excuse myself from the room (fighting tears).”

“We have no concept of what you’re going through but you saved his life,” said Walker’s sister, Kimberly, bringing her hands over her heart. “I’m so grateful. Thank you for this moment.”

“Not everybody gets to tell the people that saved your life, thank you for saving my life. That’s what you did. You saved me. Now I’ll always be able to remember your faces. Thank you,” said Walker.

He’d lost 30 pounds and a lot of strength and is expected to finish his rehab within a couple of weeks.

He couldn’t wait to see his kids, ages 6-17, but feared that might have to wait a month or more.

He did not want to rush it and pose any risk to them whatsoever.