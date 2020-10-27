Covid-19 taking a toll on school bus transportation in the Wentzville School District

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – COVID-19 is causing a significant school bus driver shortage in the Wentzville School District.

Multiple routes have had to be temporarily canceled impacting hundreds of students.

The district’s Chief Communications Officer Mary LaPak says 13 routes have been canceled for Tuesday, October 27, which comes after 16 routes could not be covered yesterday.

LaPak tells us 30 drivers and 23 assistants are out because of COVID-19. Some tested positive for COVID-19 and others are in quarantine. We’re told the district reached a critical level of bus driver absences over the weekend…leading to the problems.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain says other district workers are filling in to drive buses and some parents are offering carpools. Cain says the district is rotating routes that are being canceled so that the same families aren’t being impacted every day.

LaPak says some 1,100 students were impacted by the route cancelations yesterday…another 800-900 are feeling the effects today.

District officials expect some bus routes to also be canceled tomorrow.