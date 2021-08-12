Changes coming to St. Louis school districts facing bus driver shortages

ST. LOUIS – Due to a major bus driver shortage, Fox C-6 schools have sent out new start and end times to parents ahead of the new school year.

This varies from school to school but for students, the first bell will start anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour earlier. They’ll also be combining some routes.

“I know that they’re stopping a lot of routes so that’s going to be difficult for some parents because out at fox you got some streets that are hard to get on,” Fox C6 School District parent Jatanya Thompson said.

Fox C6 Superintendent Paul Fregeau, said in a statement, “Adjusting school start times is the best way to ensure that the district can continue to provide daily transportation service to all Fox C-6 students.”

The Parkway School District is also facing a bus driver shortage. They’re down 14 bus drivers. This doesn’t hurt them as much as Fox schools because many of the drivers were a surplus but the issue still remains.

“There’s some reason that we’re all struggling to get employees, there’s some incentive for people no longer to work but not knowing what that is,” Parkway School District CFO Patty Bedborough said.

They’re also low on custodians, teacher assistants, and maintenance workers.

Most schools in the region are desperately looking to fill positions and are offering health benefits and training.

To apply, check out Parkway School and Fox C-6 School Districts’ websites for instructions.