Collinsville schools begin in-person classes

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Tougher COVID-19 restrictions are in place for Metro East businesses but the Collinsville School District has returned to in-class learning.

At the beginning of the week, Madison County reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus.

The district began virtual classes in August but started its hybrid schedule Tuesday. Students can go two days a week for face-to-face learning with a lot of new restrictions: one-way hallways; everyone must wear a mask 100 percent of the time; and social distancing must be maintained.

Students will also be given disinfectant wipes to wipe down their desks before and after each class; each room will have hand sanitizers.

District Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich says schools were not built to meet students’ needs at an off-sight location.

“We got to a point that our students were healthy and our staff were healthy and we wanted to take the opportunity to have in-person instruction because when flu season gets here in a month or two, this may not be possible for that point in time and we may be closed for an extended period of time, we don’t know,” he said. “And I think that’s the thing we’re processing as we go, so got the opportunity to gets kids in school and we’re taking advantage of that with safety measures in place.”

Despite some anxious moments, Dr. Skertich says everything went pretty well for 35 percent of the 6,000 students in the district who chose to begin in-person learning Tuesday. He praised the students and faculty for working hard to make the big adjustments.