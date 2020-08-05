COVID and the Classroom: Fox C-6 School District to start school year on a hybrid model

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Fox C-6 School District will be starting the year in a hybrid model.

Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel said she is recommending to the school board that the year starts that way but there is still no guarantee. Patel said she is still watching the numbers and could change that recommendation up to 10 days before school starts.

Patel is also recommending to the board hat the start of school is pushed back one day so the year begins on August 27.

The Fox C-6 district has about 11,000 students. So far, 18 percent of the student body has opted to participate in the all virtual academy for the first semester.

Patel said there will be mask requirements for students who are in school. Students in the fourth grade and above will need to wear a mask when social distancing is not feasible. Third-graders and younger students will be required to wear masks as directed.