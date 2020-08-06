COVID and the Classroom: Parents discuss back to school concerns

ST. LOUIS- Parents have a lot of anxiety and concerns about how the start of the school year is going to look. Some districts are offering in-person learning while others are offering remote or hybrid plans. The ever-changing situation has some parents trying to figure out how to make sure their children are cared for while they work.

FOX2’s Katherine Hessel hosted a conversation with area parents about the choices they’ve made.

One woman even created a Facebook group to help parents connect and find resources. It’s a private group called STL Area 2021 Remote Learning Co-op Connection.