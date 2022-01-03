COVID surge has Edwardsville School District students learning remotely

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Edwardsville, Illinois, the Edwardsville School District is having some students begin the spring semester remotely on Tuesday.

Sixth through 12th-grade students will start the semester learning remotely while Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will start the semester as scheduled. The district said the “pause will continue through Friday, January 7, 2022.” Then they will re-evaluate based on data.

The district said administrators, teachers, and support staff will perform remote instruction from their respective schools.

Athletics will continue through the adaptive pause. However, during this pause, no spectators,

including parents, will be allowed to attend home games.

FLS and CASTLE students will be in attendance in all grade levels. The district also said, “all special transportation and schedules will remain the same.”

