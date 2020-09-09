Every distance-learner told us about this problem – We found a free solution

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one consistent frustration students have expressed to FOX 2 in their virtual learning. In reporter Chris Hayes’ hours of interviews with students, every age level has shared one common concern. It is hard to get individualized attention during distance learning. Hayes found an answer that many people do not know about.

“In a Zoom, you can’t interrupt as much because they won’t see everybody all the time,” said Kyle Skaggs.

“It’s just different because it’s harder to ask questions,” said Megan Skaggs.

Rockwood fifth-grader Emilia Espinoza explained the complicated process of trying to get help if you’re stuck on a problem:

“They have us record our work, like, we write it down. Then you show the recording to the Chromebook. Then you explain what you did, and you submit it, and your teacher gets it,” said Emilia Espinoza.

Now, students can get instant access to a live online tutor through the library system, which has contracted with tutor.com.

Sandi White has worked for the online tutoring company for 20 years.

“The first home we found or the first organization that embraced us were public libraries, because students were coming to libraries. They were looking for not only resource help, but they were looking for algebra help, and not every librarian can help with algebra,” said Sandi White. “We feel very fortunate we can help families and students in this acute time of need. It has exploded for all kinds of organizations that are seeking help for their communities.”

The St. Louis County Library contracted for one year with tutor.com using $90,000 dollars in federal CARES Act funds. Tutors are available from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day. Residents in St. Louis and St. Charles County can also get the same assistance because of an agreement between governments.

How can you access this resource? The St. Louis County Library’s website offers the service for free. But, you need a library card number to login. You can sign up for one of those online.