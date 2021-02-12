Ferguson-Florissant School District announces return to in-person classes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Ferguson-Florissant School District was the first to announce all-virtual learning when the pandemic began. On Thursday morning, the school board decided that starting in March, students will be able to re-enter the classroom for the first time, a full calendar year after they left the classroom.

The school board held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss what student re-entry will look like. Six hours later and into Thursday morning, they agreed on a plan.

High school students can return on March 24. There will be a transitional period for Pre-K students to get used to the building. On April 12, after spring break, all students can return to in-person learning. The district will still have a virtual option for families who don’t feel comfortable coming back to the building yet.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District remained 100% virtual for the past year, never implementing a hybrid plan like many other districts.

District spokesperson Kevin Hampton said safety continues to be the top priority.

Some aspects of the school day, like breakfast and lunch, will look different for students when they return to school.

Hampton said they are asking parents to look through their re-entry handbook then make their decision per child not per family.

Parents will also decide if they want their child to ride the bus. The buses now have a tablet system so that as a student boards the driver selects them on the tablet. The system tracks when and where students get on and off the bus and will help with contact tracing.