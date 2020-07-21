FOX 2 to host town hall telecast with local school superintendents from Missouri, Illinois on July 22

ST. LOUIS – KTVI FOX 2, a Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. television station serving St. Louis (DMA #23), announced today that it will host an exclusive live Town Hall meeting, “COVID and the Classroom,” on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a part of FOX 2 News at 9:00 a.m.

The telecast will feature Superintendents from six school districts across Missouri and Illinois who will share their plans for getting schools reopened in August. The Town Hall is an extension of an all-day series of reports that aired Tuesday, July 21 in every FOX 2 newscast from 4:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

As schools get ready to reopen, FOX 2 News has assembled a group of superintendents who will share their concerns for the safety of students and faculty and their strategy and plans for what’s ahead.

The panel includes Dr. Mark Miles, from Rockwood, St. Louis County’s largest public school district with 22,000 students from Ballwin, Chesterfield, Eureka, Fenton, and Wildwood; Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, leader of the Hazelwood School district, the seventh-largest district in Missouri, with more than 17,000 students from Hazelwood, Florissant, and portions of North County; Dr. Kevin Carl, who leads the Hancock Place School District, with over 1,500 students from River Des Peres, Jefferson Barracks and neighborhoods south of Interstate 55; Dr. Bernard J. Dubray, the Ft. Zumwalt Superintendent, who oversees the largest district in St. Charles County, MO, with more than 18,000 students from St. Peter’s and the O’Fallon, Missouri area; Dr. Nisha Patel, Superintendent of the Fox C-6 School District, with 12,000 students from Arnold and Imperial in Jefferson County; and Dr. Brian Mentzer, who leads the Belleville Township High School District 201 in Illinois, with approximately 4,700 students in the communities of Belleville East and West.

The Town Hall will be hosted by FOX 2 News anchor, Mandy Murphey, who will moderate the discussion and ask questions posed by viewers. The live broadcast will air on KTVI-TV FOX 2 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT, and stream live at www.FOX2Now.com. Viewers are invited to submit questions at FOX2Now.com/Questions.

FOX 2 News Town Hall: “COVID and the Classroom”

July 22, 2020 9:30 p.m. CT

KTVI-TV Studios

Livestream available at: www.FOX2Now.com

Host: Mandy Murphey, FOX 2 News anchor

Guests:

• Dr. Mark Miles, Rockwood School District Superintendent

• Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, Hazelwood School District Superintendent

• Dr. Kevin Carl, Hancock Place School District Superintendent

• Dr. Bernard Dubray, Ft. Zumwalt School District Superintendent

• Dr. Nisha Patel, Fox C-6 School District Superintendent

• Dr. Brian Mentzer, Belleville Township High School District Superintendent