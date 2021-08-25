Fox C-6 welcomes students back today with indoor mask mandate in place

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The largest school district in Jefferson County heads back to class Wednesday morning.

Fox C-6 is among the many districts facing a school bus driver shortage. They are 11 drivers short. As a result, start and dismissal times have been altered at 11 of the 17 schools in this district.

A district spokesperson says staggering start and dismissal times was the only way they could offer bus service to all students.

Fox High School now begins its school day at 7:00 a.m. It was 7:20 a.m. The dismissal bell rings at 2:05 p.m. It used to ring at 2:20 p.m.

Fox C-6 is also starting the school year with an indoor mask mandate. Students, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks while inside Fox C-6 School District buildings regardless of vaccination status. Originally, the school board decided to go with a policy of masks being recommended inside district buildings, but in part due to push back from stakeholders, school board members made the change last week.

The indoor mask requirement will be in effect whenever COVID benchmarks measured by the Jefferson County Health Department put the county in one of the two highest levels of COVID transmission. Those are orange and red.

Jefferson County is currently in the red level, the most severe for COVID cases.

A new state law means the school board will have to reapprove the masking policy every 30 days.