Herculaneum H.S. football players quarantined after several students test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – All junior varsity and varsity football players at Herculaneum High School must quarantine for two weeks. School administrators say several students who played in the football game last Friday tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff who came in direct contact with the students have been notified.



The Dunklin R-5 superintendent says all areas of Herculaneum High School will be thoroughly disinfected.

School administrators at Jefferson R-7 High School are working with the Jefferson County Health Department to determine if they need to take any steps after playing Herculaneum this past Friday.