How the smaller school districts are planning for the beginning of the school year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As a smaller school district, Bayless administrators had hoped to figure out a way to bring some students back to the classroom but Superintendent Ron Tuckers said on Wednesday he will recommend to the board that they go all virtual for the first quarter.

Tucker said he is confident the board will approve that recommendation and his recommendation to start school on September 1 to give teachers more time to prepare for online learning.

Tucker said when some students can go back to the classroom in a hybrid approach, they will only have about eight students per classroom. They waited on making a final decision about the start of school because they were hoping to make this work but the COVID numbers keep rising.