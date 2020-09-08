How to help kids dealing with the stress of online learning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Child psychologists are seeing more children in their office, saying they have a new anxiety with online learning. Doctors say some kids get stressed when having to sit in front of a camera for hours each day. For those who are shy and more introverted, seeing their face on screen can be intimidating.

Doctors suggest parents remind their kids this online learning will not be forever, to start asking for more breaks when anxiety starts, and to practice logging on with username and passwords that are posted around the computer.

Parents also found allowing their kids to decorate their workspace also offers some comfort and a sense of control in their virtual environment.

