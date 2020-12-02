Many school districts across our area are in need of substitute teachers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Fox C-6 School District is asking parents to consider stepping up and into the classroom.

Principal Jeff Krutzsch, Seckman High School, said a substitute teacher shortage is rippling throughout the state.

At present, students in the Fox C-6 School District are doing all-virtual learning but starting on Monday, they plan to go back to a hybrid schedule.

The district sent an email to parents asking for their help and making the process easy for anyone who wants to participate. Typically, you have to have 60 hours of college credit and pass a background check to sub. The Missouri State Department of Education has relaxed the college credit requirements and the district is offering to pay any expenses like the background check.

Krutzsch said they have enough teachers to start hybrid learning on Monday but having a pool of subs will be helpful.

For more information: https://dese.mo.gov/educator-quality/certification/substitute-teachers